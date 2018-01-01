Road deaths rise

The New Year weekend ended on an unpleasant note as roads across the country continued to claim lives in horrific accidents.

At least 17 people have been confirmed dead in separate crashes at the weekend.

Early yesterday morning, two people were killed in a car crash on the Dumisanya Makhanya Freeway just outside Claremont in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal.

Just after 4am, Rescue Care paramedics found that a vehicle had lost control and rested on its roof in a ditch on the roadside.

Operations director Garrith Jamieson said paramedics assessed the scene and found that there had been seven occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

“Unfortunately a male and a female believed to be in their 30s had suffered major injuries and there was nothing anyone could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene.”

A further five people sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals.

In the Western Cape, six people were killed in two separate accidents at the weekend.

Four people were killed and two others seriously injured when a truck driver lost control on the Du Toits Kloof Pass near Worcester.

Meanwhile in Cape Town, two people were killed and two seriously injured when a car overturned on the N2 highway near Delft.

On Sunday, three more people died following a crash on the R33 near Amsterdam in Mpumalanga.

On Saturday evening, two people were killed and 10 were severely injured after three cars collided on the N6 outside Reddersburg, a few kilometres outside Bloemfontein.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the accident occurred shortly before 5am when the occupants were travelling to Smithfield. He said when paramedics arrived at the scene, the cars were scattered all over the highway.

Vermaak said the driver and a baby in one of the cars were declared dead at the scene.

He said 10 other people suffered severe to moderate injuries.

“The 10 patients were treated at the scene for their injuries before being taken to local hospitals. The cause of the accident is unknown and the authorities are on the scene to investigate the accident,” Vermaak said.

In the Eastern Cape, four people were killed in a head-on crash on the R56 between Elliot and Indwe on New Year’s eve.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg motorists have been described as the “biggest headache” on the province’s roads, having contributed largely to more than 200 deaths since the beginning of December.

Community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said the number of road fatalities in the province had already exceeded last year’s.

While the festive season is coming to an end, traffic authorities around the country have arrested at least 2247 drivers for having alcohol blood content above the legal limit.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), more than 924000 vehicles were stopped and checked at various roadblocks since the start of festive season law enforcement operations throughout the country.

“More than 105000 drivers were tested for alcohol and 2247 drivers were arrested for having alcohol blood contents above the legal limit,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

He said the most number of arrested drunk drivers were in Gauteng, followed by Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

DIKELEDI MOLOBELA

dikeledir@thenewage.co.za