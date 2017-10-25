Road project almost done

THE Western Cape department of transport and public works (DTPW) has announced that a R200m roadworks project between Borcherds Quarry Road and the R300, was nearing completion.

According to the department, the project that started in January last year, would result in the rehabilitation of 7km of the N2 between Borcherds Quarry Road and the R300, and to add a third lane in both directions. New street lights have been installed to improve the illumination of this portion of the N2.

The construction of the final riding surface to improve drainage and skid resistance had commenced and was set to take about three weeks to complete. New lane markings would then be painted and final road signage installed. The project, that is costing about R200m, was expected to be completed late in November.

“Traffic will continue to be restricted to two lanes on both the inbound and outbound roads,” spokesperson for the DTPW Byron La Hoe, said. “The DTPW, is aware that some road users believe the road is complete but the lane restrictions have been necessary to complete the median barrier, ayer. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution and adhere to the speed limit at all times.

“The roadworks project is expected to be completed in November.” La Hoe said that once completed, the upgraded road would provide better ride quality, safety and visibility for the 82000 vehicles that travel on this section of the N2 every day. “The carrying capacity of the road each side.

“This will benefit high-capacity buses and taxis because the right hand lane is designated as a dedicated bus lane during peak periods,” La Hoe said. The multimillion-rand project has seen many local people from the surrounding areas benefiting from the project. “Many people have benefited directly from the short-term employment and project has delivered. “Contract expenditure to date is R19.5m for targeted enterprises. A total of 21 619 person-days of work have been created so far for people residing in the city of Cape Town municipal area,” La Hoe said.

nadinef@thenewage.co.za

-Nadene Ford-Kritzinger