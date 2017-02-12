Robots’ threaten jobs

A number of careers are likely to be in a “danger decade” as automation is vastly reducing the need for people in many jobs.

Robotic technologies have certainly transformed substantially since the first idea for a mechanical knight was sketched by Leonardo Da Vinci in 1459. Even then, those with an understanding of the benefits of automation and robotics saw the significant advantages of replacing humans with technology that could perform the task continually, repetitively, longer and without the dangers.

Today, robotic automation is by no means a new concept, in fact the rate at which robotics is advancing is staggering, with new developments being applauded daily as the application of automated systems add significant value to the lives of individuals, businesses, and societies.

We are in an age where the application of the next generation of automation is doing more than we ever thought possible, impacting individuals and businesses, in many instances without even being noticed.

Automation may have significant benefits for the African market, assisting in a more rapid development of sectors where automation can play a significant role in addressing the negative impact of skills shortages, as well as substantially increasing the productivity and output of manufacturing processes – thereby increasing a city’s, country’s, or region’s global competitiveness. The correct use and implementation of robotics may assist in closing the gaping global wealth divide.

The world is already familiar with first generation robots. These automated systems were deployed in manufacturing and beyond but tended to be highly expensive and difficult to reprogram for other tasks.

They were beneficial for mass production but the hassle and expense of reprogramming these machines for other uses meant they were of limited use. Today’s next-generation robots combine automation with the kind of data-driven intelligence you can see in semantic-learning systems like IBM’s Watson or Microsoft AIX.

This is a trend that is not slowing down and it is not too far-fetched to predict that within the next 20 years, secretaries and personal assistants would have gone the same way as the street gas lighters and public messengers of the 1700 and 1800s.

Frost & Sullivan says AI-controlled assembly and production lines will soon become the norm. These self-learning machines will pick up some of the jobs humans just can’t, won’t or should not do, and some key examples of this are already evident, especially in more recent military and civil policing applications.

Recycling

AMP Robotics founder, Matanya Horowitz, says working conditions for human employees in the recycling sector are “dull, dirty and dangerous” meaning “recycling is ripe for this technology”.

ZenRobotics in Finland already offers what it calls the first commercially available robotic waste sorting system. This vision is a little like the recycling robots you find in Wall-E. We’ve already seen automated recycling robots on the streets.

Segway robot hybrid Dustbot was deployed for a short period in Italy in 2009, when it cleaned trash off the street and roaming trash can, Push, encouraged visitors to tidy up their trash at Disney World in 2014.

Unfortunately, a common occurrence seen as a common denominator in most of Africa, is the problem of waste management and removal.

Without a very controlled and process-driven waste collection and management system, a municipality is simply not able to manage the ongoing rubbish collection task, and once this process is interrupted, its problem literally piles up to a point where it may become years or decades before the waste collection and management system reaches its optimal performance level.

Johannesburg and Cape Town are examples of such instances of municipalities often faced with interruptions. These cities do present a case for the exploration of how automation may improve the process, releasing the city from the impact of human influence.

By 2025 such advanced robotic and autonomous systems could have a “worldwide economic impact of $1.7 trillion (R23 trillion) to $4.5 trillion annually”, the Edinburgh Centre for Robotics says.

Mark Mccallum

Mark McCallum is the chief technology officer at Orange Business Services