Robson-Kanu hits winner in first West Brom start

Hal Robson-Kanu marked his first start for West Bromwich Albion by smashing in a spectacular goal to secure a 2-1 comeback Premier League win at Southampton on Saturday.

Shane Long had headed his first of the season after 41 minutes to give Southampton a deserved lead but Matt Phillips curled in an equaliser two minutes later.

Robson-Kanu, whose last goal was his Cruyff-turn classic for Wales in their Euro 2016 quarter-final victory over Belgium, had been on the bench since joining West Brom in August but delivered an impressive all-round performance capped by his powerful 20-metre strike.

Southampton, hammered 4-1 at home by Tottenham Hotspur last time out, did little to get back into the game and had centre back Virgil Van Dijk sent off for a second yellow two minutes from time.

Southampton had started the day in eighth, one place and one point above West Brom, but the result means the teams swapped positions.

