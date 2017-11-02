Robust and resilient required to deal with climate change: Makhura

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says his government remains committed to striking the correct balance between economic developments and environmental sustainability.

Makhura says more robust and resilient approaches are required so as to deal with climate change on the continent.

“It is reported that Africa’s sub-tropical regions are warming at 1.5 times the global average. For SA, sitting on the Tropic of Capricorn, this has meant temperature increases in the last few decades of nearly 1’C,” the premier added.

Makhura is addressing delegates in Johannesburg at the launch of “Gauteng Climate Change Indaba” where the government is presenting the strategies and plans on how to curb rather deal with climate change. The Indaba is expected to be attended by more than 300 delegates, drawn from different sectors of society.

The aim of the Indaba is to demonstrate the province’s climate change efforts and raise public awareness around climate change.

The summit is held in preparation of COP23 which will be held in Germany on 14 November 2017. Earlier in the year, the province experienced a heavy storm named Dineo which claimed seven lives and further displaced thousands more.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier also said that climate change is among the leading perils that trouble our world today.

“The risks posed by climate change need a comprehensive global and local response as well as a multi-stakeholder approach. With climate change, we experience more frequent and intense drought, storms, heat waves, rising sea levels and warming oceans,” he said.

-TNA Reporter