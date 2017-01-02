Rok Ajulu epitomised African intellectualism at its best

The death of the highly esteemed academic and insurgent intellectual, Professor Rok Ajulu marks the beginning of the end of an era in African politics and intellectualism.

For the past 30 years, he epitomised the emergence of a new African intellectual activist who used his sharp insights and knowledge to advance what became known as an African Renaissance or agenda. Now that Ajulu has succumbed to pancreatic cancer, what seemed certain now seems uncertain.

It is hard to come across academics and elites interested in finding cures to the ills that confront Africa. In fact, at the time of his death, Ajulu was concluding a book titled Kenya: The Making of an Authoritarian & Predatory State.

It is the kind of book that will resonate with South Africans in the light of the raging debate about state capture. Many will have met or were taught by Ajulu. But he was a renowned intellectual.

In fact, he was the kind of man you knew without knowing him. Like Biko or Jesus, you did not have to meet him. He was preceded by his reputation. For almost 40 years, he influenced and shaped African thinking and contributed to genuine liberation.

He inspired a generation of students and activists through his work.

He was a selfless insurgent intellectual who used his sharp insights, intellectual skills and passionate commitment to shape post-it dependence political thought. This made him more than just a mere academic.

As early as the 1980s brothers and friends studying at Roma – as the University of Lesotho was known – spoke highly about this calibre of the new African intelligentsia, bold, fearless, clear thinking and courageous and Ajulu was at the top of the list.

His name spread in Swaziland, Soweto, Netherlands and London and was familiar among those in exile or associated and working with underground structures.

He touched and infused young South Africans with his critical yet deep Pan Africanist views and thoughts. He studied at Roma where he went on to lecture from 1980 to 1984.

The man portrayed what it meant to be a true pan-Africanist.

He was known to be from Kenya. But he was a global African and worked in countries where his skills were needed. He was detribalised. He was cosmopolitan and western educated, yet rooted in Afrocentric wisdom, knowledge and perspectives.

In fact, he was a specialist in African politics and international relations. He left his own country to go to Lesotho and Swaziland and finally settled in South Africa where he taught at Rhodes and Wits universities for almost two decades, from 1994 to 2008.

He was a behind the scenes kind of strategist, not seeking the limelight. The struggle or his contribution and role were not about him.

But there is no doubt that his intellectual interventions inside and outside of class or lecture hall sobered and matured many South African students and activists.

The man was versed in Negritude, modernism, literature, philosophy and politics. He was wide ranging and reflective. He was an example that reminded us of long lost principles and values, selflessness, self sacrifice and being a servant of all African people.

For him, the ideals of Kwame Nkruma, Jomo Kenyata, John Langalibalele Dube and other founding fathers of African self determination were not a relic of the past. He still believed in the dream of African unity.

In a serious twist of irony, Ajulu was based in Gauteng in 2008 during the explosion of what the media called xenophobia. One shudders to think that such a man or people like him had to live in the shadow of death.

But he lived and survived, helping to shatter all the myths of African self-hate and racism at campuses like the previous whites-only universities such as Rhodes and Wits.

His presence inspired and emboldened African students there. The straight forward truth he spoke. Well, he may not have been a household name and never would have been. Intellectual activism and work is a lonely business that does not attract the limelight.

But, in his own way, he was the kind of man who made us understand that behind a strong beautiful insightful and articulate African woman there is a powerful African man.” He was not a patriarchal type.

Instead he loved his women and wife unconditionally, giving all the required support. With his help and support, she has risen to be a leader of integrity, highly educated and articulate.

He was not a celebrity. But he was celebrated in his own unique way. He was and will always be an outstanding teacher that as an African man, you don’t have to abuse women or be corrupt. He was a great man for his humble ways.

This is the kind of inspiration and source of self knowledge and determination we need, especially among African men.

In Africa your good deeds form their own language and speak of your work. Ajulu works fly throughout the continent. Search for his students.How can a man so few knew be such a great figure? No doubt, he has written and delivered a myriad of scholarly papers and lectures. He is, indisputably, an insurgent intellectual and scholar. Our hearts go out to his wife, Lindiwe Sisulu and family.

Your loss is our loss. Those who met and knew him say Rok Ajulu was a remarkable man, learned, articulate, pleasant and insightful. We are blessed to have had a man of his calibre among us. A true son of the soil, his spirit lives. A memorial service will be held at ZK Matthews auditorium at Unisa on Saturday 7 January at 11am.

Sandile Memela

Sandile Memela is a writer and commentator