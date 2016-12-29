‘Rok Ajulu’s death is Africa’s loss’

The South African military ombudsman, Lt-Gen Themba Matanzima, now retired, has joined President Jacob Zuma in conveying his condolences to Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and her family after the death of her husband.

An academic and activist, Rok Ajulu died on Monday after being admitted to hospital with complications from pancreatic cancer.

“Prof Ajulu is an internationalist and academic and has contributed immensely to not only academia but also to the struggle for liberation in his own native Kenya and South Africa,” Zuma said.

“His death is a great loss to his family‚ South Africa and the continent.

“On behalf of the government and all South Africans‚ we extend our condolences to Minister Sisulu and the Ajulu and Sisulu families. May his soul rest in peace”

Matanzima said: “Ajulu was a committed supporter of the liberation movement, an activist and an academic.”

“The passing on of this son of the soil has robbed the country and Africa of a man who made a positive contribution to the lives of many people. Ajulu was a game changer committed to his ideals”.

