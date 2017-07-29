Ronnie Mamoepa eulogy by Paul Mashatile

Eulogy by Cde Paul Mashatile, Chairperson of the ANC in Gauteng, at the Funeral Service of Cde Ronnie (Morwarre) Mamoepa, 29 July 2017

Programme Directors

Balapa la ga Mamoepa, Balapa la ga Sekgobela, Meloko le Metswalle

President, Cde Jacob Zuma

Deputy President, Cde Cyril Ramaphosa

NEC, PEC and REC members present

Ministers and Deputy Ministers here present

MPs and MPLs here present

Premiers and MECs

Executive Mayors and Councillors

Leaders of the Alliance structures

Leaders of Fraternal, Faith-based and other Community-based organisations

Our Friends from the Media

Comrades and friends

On behalf of the leadership and membership of thec in Gauteng and myself, allow me to express our heartfelt condolences to the Mamoepa and the Sekgobela families for their tragic loss. We say to Ausi Audrey and the children: lehu ke ngwetsi ya malapa otlhe! Your loss is our loss. Your pain is our pain.

Hence, we have been with you since we heard the news of the untimely death of one of us and we are here today to be at your side with the hope that our presence will somehow alleviate the pain you are experiencing. It is also our hope that you will find solace in the knowledge that God never leaves nor forsakes His children. He is the Comforter! Trust in Him and you will find true comfort and healing.

Comrades, I am here to bid farewell to a brother, a friend, a comrade and a committed cadre of our movement. I have known Cde Ronnie (Morwarre as we would affectionately refer to one another) from 1985 after his release from Robben Island having served five years, his crime being having his undying love for his people and country.

Morwarre’s commitment to the struggle against the inhumane system of apartheid and for freedom and democracy led him to joining the struggle at an early age. By the age of 18, he was one of the youngest political prisoners. Upon his release, Cde Ronnie worked for the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Southern Transvaal as the Publicity Secretary when I served as the Secretary. The first thing that struck me when we first met was his humour and humility. He also reverberated with life and a jolly personality. He would tell jokes and stories that would keep the team together and the morale high. His humility, respect and love led to us becoming more than just comrades and colleagues.

I am reminded of Cde Ronnie’s selflessness not only in the struggle but also for me personally as he would drive all the way from Attridgeville where he stayed to Alexandra to pick me and Obed Bapela up to work and later he would drop us off in his car. At no stage would Cde Ronnie complain, but he would always do it with his broad smile. When he was late and I called him, he would always disarmingly say: “Kea tla, ke tseleng Morwarre (I am on my way my brother).

Cde Ronnie had a very good relationship with the media – and empowered journalists to know and understand what the issues at hand were. A gentle giant who never resorted to slander, intimidation or insults, he had the skill and flair to painstakingly explain to members of the media what our transformation agenda was all about. That government and political communicators, as well as the media insisted on having a special memorial service for him on Wednesday is testament to his relationship with his colleagues at large.

Comrades and Compatriots, the ANC and our country are reeling in agony as Cde Ronnie was a rare breed. He was a revolutionary and committed cadre of our movement and his passing has left a void that will prove difficult to fill.

The news of his passing has been devastating to all of us as it came at the time when we were relying on comrades of the caliber of Ronnie to contribute to efforts to rescue our movement. We are saddened by his sudden passing as Cde Ronnie was a committed and a selfless servant of our people.

Cde Ronnie was an educator to the end. Hence, he is being referred to as a dean and doyen of Government Communications, and dare I say – communications at large. Inspired by the love for education and the deep understanding that education can assist in breaking the cycle of poverty and underdevelopment, he would initiate political education classes where the theory and approach of our struggle was discussed. Even when he joined government, Cde Ronnie continued training and coaching government and political communicators to ensure that they are professional and effective in their jobs.

Like a true soldier, Cde Ronnie was one to always occupy the front battle trenches in the fight against apartheid and for freedom and democracy. In addition to his work as a communicator, he had an opportunity to organize marches. Unfortunately, one the marches to the Union Buildings was not that successful. As we were standing waiting for people to arrive, some of the Security Branch members would approach us and ask Cde Ronnie: was is die mense, Ronnie? Cde Ronnie, in his confident self will respond that they are coming. We later organized a successful march with Cde Mandela to the Union Buildings. That proved his other ability – that of organizing marches.

Having experienced the cruelty of the apartheid system at a tender age whilst growing up on the dusty streets of Pheli (Attridgeville) and being sentenced to prison, Cde Ronnie refused adversity and oppression to discourage him to dream. He dreamt of a better life for all!

When he joined the struggle back then, it was not fashionable being a member of a political organisation as this amounted to signing your death warrant. The apartheid security forces were brutal and many of our comrades were killed and maimed by the racist killing machine. Brutality, detentions, harassment and humiliation notwithstanding, Cde Ronnie persevered. He was brave and his commitment to the cause was impeccable.

Cde Ronnie was one of a kind. I am still struggling with the sad news of his passing as he was a pillar of strength and a well from where the ANC and even the country could draw wisdom and inspiration. The ANC and indeed the people of our country have lost a committed patriot. I have lost a brother, a friend and a comrade. We have lost a soldier, a warrior and a revolutionary.

Cde Ronnie is gone too soon. Death be not proud! Even when you have robbed us of a father, a brother, an uncle, a friend, a comrade and a patriot, we will not be shaken!

Instead, we will rededicate ourselves to the vision that drove Cde Ronnie – the values of humility, selflessness, moral righteousness and service to the people. Instead of crying we will find solace in the rich legacy of service to his people, commitment to the cause and humility that he has left. In his honour, let us emulate his example and continue to strive for the ideals that he stood for.

The Mamoepa family has lost a son, a husband, a brother, a father and an uncle. I have lost a friend, a brother and a comrade. The ANC has lost a dedicated and formidable cadre and our country has lost one of its best and selfless sons. We need not despair but have to pick up the spear that has fallen. We must redouble our efforts to render quality services to our people such as providing quality housing to the needy, build an inclusive economy, promote social cohesion and non-racialism. We must continue to provide free quality basic and higher education for students from poor families, make healthcare accessible to all our people and relentlessly fight crime and corruption. We must also fast-track land restitution and redistribution. Achieving this will be to pay an appropriate tribute to the life of Cde Ronnie.

Ausi Audrey and the children, let me console you with the words of the Prophet in the book of Kahlil Gibran when he was asked about love, for I know you loved Ronnie dearly. When Almitra says to the Prophet speak to us about love he said:

“When love beckons to you, follow him, though his ways are hard and steep. And when his wings enfold you, yield to him, though the sword hidden among his pinions may wound you. And when he speaks to you believe him.

Love gives naught but itself and takes naught but from itself. Love possesses not nor it be possessed, for love is sufficient unto love. Love has no other desire but to fulfil itself”.

As the ANC, we dip our revolutionary banner in honour of Cde Ronnie Mamoepa and once more express our heartfelt condolences to BagaMamoepa le BagaSekgobela. Re re gomotsegang! Thank you for sharing your beloved son with us. Cde Ronnie will always live in our hearts and be an inspiration as we continue to strive to create a better life for all our people.

Fare thee well my brother, my friend and Political Commissar!

Robala ka kgutso Tau! Sebata sa mariri!

Robala Morwarre, wa gago moshomo o o phetile!

I thank you and God bless you all!