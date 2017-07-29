Ronnie Mamoepa’s funeral service (In Pictures)

Family and friends gather at St Alban’s Cathedral in Pretoria to bid farewell to Veteran ANC and Government communicator Ronnie Momoepa.

Mr Mamoepa (56), a former political prisoner and a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature, was a highly regarded and accomplished public servant and veteran communicator who served the African National Congress and various departments in government with distinction.

Ronnie today must be watching and feeling humbled by what is In St Alban Cathedral #RIPRonnie pic.twitter.com/rPTbR8xGCp — phumla williams (@mirriamp) July 29, 2017

A sad day for the province and the country as the funeral proceedings to lay to rest Ronnie Mamoepa get underway in Pretoria #RIPRonnie — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) July 29, 2017

Dignitaries attending the Ronnie Mamoepa’s Special Provincial Official funeral #RIPRonnie pic.twitter.com/zzqPTuCzcf — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) July 29, 2017

Funeral service of the late #RonnieMamoepa underway in Tswhane #RIPRonnie pic.twitter.com/rhL0TOU1TL — Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) July 29, 2017

Official funeral service of the late #RIPRonnie Mamoepa has started pic.twitter.com/SgVH4jaVjA — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) July 29, 2017

Former Minister Trevor Manuel also in attendance #RIPRonnie pic.twitter.com/uK51fcJ38e — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) July 29, 2017

#RIPRonnie Former President Thabo Mbeki arriving at the Special Provincial Funeral of Ronnie Mamoepa. Photo credit : Elmond Jiyane (GCIS) pic.twitter.com/ya4oayn8uk — GCIS Media Liaison (@GCISMedia) July 29, 2017

Ministers, Deputy Ministers and other Dignitaries including former President Thabo and Mrs Zanele Mbeki attending the funeral. #RIPRonnie pic.twitter.com/EsATDV6BSk — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) July 29, 2017

Former Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma & Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa #RIPRonnie pic.twitter.com/xuNfp0BX7c — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) July 29, 2017

Ronnie Mamoepa’s Special Provincial Official Funeral #RIPRonnie pic.twitter.com/2JRqi7iVUp — South African Gov (@GovernmentZA) July 29, 2017

Ronnie Mamoepa Funeral Programme

(