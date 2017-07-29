Ronnie Mamoepa’s funeral service (In Pictures)

Family and friends gather at St Alban’s Cathedral in Pretoria to bid farewell to Veteran ANC and Government communicator Ronnie Momoepa.

Mr Mamoepa (56), a former political prisoner and a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature, was a highly regarded and accomplished public servant and veteran communicator who served the African National Congress and various departments in government with distinction.

 

