Rugby World Cup host to be revealed #SouthAfrica2023 #WRC2023

SOUTH Africa will be waiting with bated breath today at 2.30pm when World Rugby announces the host nation of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL) board two weeks ago unanimously recommended to the World Rugby Council that South Africa is their preferred host for the 10th hosting of the tournament.

Many details in the country’s bid proved to be the winner against bids from France and Ireland.

What looked to have swayed the decision in South Africa’s favour in terms of the technical review group’s expert analysis were guarantees on the venues and host cities, tournament infrastructure as well as the tournament organisation and schedule.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sports and Recreation Minister Thulas Nxesi, Saru CEO Jurie Roux and president Mark Alexander are all in London for the announcement.

If South Africa does win the right to host the World Cup, they will become the third nation after New Zealand and Australia to host the tournament for a second time.

The first time the Rugby World Cup came to South Africa was in 1995, with the Springboks beating New Zealand in the final to clinch the Webb Ellis trophy for the first time.

