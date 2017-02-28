Rural areas still experience major developmental challenges

Rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal continue to experience major developmental challenges, said King Goodwill Zwelithini on Tuesday.

His Majesty Zwelithini said this when delivering a keynote address at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature address at the Royal Showgrounds in Durban.

“These constraints include poor physical infrastructure, poor access to market information, lack of clear rules and regulations, poor economic environments leading to poor economic incentives, poor financial services and access to extensions and poor health systems, “ said Zwelithini.

There are many opportunities to improve rural economies in the province.

However, successful implementation will require the cooperation of all stakeholders and coordination of their activities, especially those aimed at rural poverty alleviation.

The creation of an enabling environment for both private- and community-based organisations will be crucial in this process.

“Government cannot carry the burden of rural development alone, and thus, it essential we recognize and encourage significant contributions that can be made by stakeholders outside government to enhance what government champions,” said Zwelithini.

“As I reside among rural people, I know first hand the challenges they are facing on a day-to-day basis. Thousands of them still walk miles and miles to reach the next clinic or hospital,” he said. “Those who are unfortunate – children, pregnant women and elders die on their way to health facilities due to poor road infrastructure.”

KZN legislature aims to put the concept of “Unity in Diversity” into practice by involving the community of KwaZulu-Natal which remains a remarkable melting pot in the country.

The King’s address will be followed by the State of the Province address which will be delivered by Premier Willies Mchunu on Wednesday.

