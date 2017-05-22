SA among global leaders in recycling

South Africa is among the leaders in the field recycling of paper and packaging worldwide.

The global recycling average has increased by just 1.5% over the past four years while South Africa’s rate has increased by 7%.

“It is therefore an accolade that South Africa ranks firmly among the developed market rates, even though it does not have the same ease of recycling for the everyday consumer that exists in developed countries, such as recycling bins in malls, walkways and substations,” Mpact Recycling MD John Hunt said.

“We are getting there through programmes such as the Ronnie Recycler schools and kerbside programmes.”

He said the volume of paper and paper packaging recovered for recycling around the world had increased substantially over the past decade, with South Africa’s paper recycling rates on a par with many developed economies.

In 2000, the Paper Recycling Association of South Africa reported a 38% paper recovery rate, rising to 59% in 2011.

The association had projected paper recycling rates to increase to 63% by the end of 2017 but by December 2015 the paper and paper packaging industry exceeded this, with 66% of the nation’s recoverable paper and cardboard being recovered for recycling during 2015.

The 1.2 million tons of recyclable paper and paper packaging diverted from landfill sites equates to 1435 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“This means that over the past decade, paper recycling in South Africa has improved by almost a third and puts the country well ahead of the global average of 57.9%,” the association said.

It hailed the growth in paper recovery rates as “a promising trend for the country because of the environmental benefits”.

“Recycling lessens the impact on already pressured landfill sites since the need for landfilling is avoided.”

Hunt said recycling helps to slow the need for new landfill space and extends the lifespan of landfills.

“Cutting the amount of waste going into landfill reduces the cost to municipalities of acquiring additional landfill sites,” he said.

South Africa’s rate of 66% of recoverable paper and cardboard recovered for recycling compares well with the UK’s rate of slightly more than 65%, and the European average of 72%.

CHARLOTE HLANGWANE

charloteh@thenewage.co.za