SA, China reach 20 years of diplomatic relations

HAVING established formal ties on January 1, 1998, the Republic of South Africa and the People’s Republic of China reached the important milestone on January 1 this year of 20 years of formal diplomatic relations.

Over the past two decades, the two countries achieved a significant number of bilateral cooperation agreements in areas including trade, investment, economic and people-topeople relations.

Over this period, among others, the countries have also assumed increased strategic significance, starting with a Partnership in 2000, to a Strategic Partnership in 2004 and ultimately to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) since the signing of the Beijing Declaration in 2010.

Last year saw South Africa and China strengthening their friendship through the inaugural South AfricaChina High-Level People-to-People Exchange Mechanism which took place in Pretoria in April.

South Africa advanced the ChinaAfrica partnership by continuing to co-chair the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and working towards the implementation of the outcomes of its 2015 Johannesburg summit.

China successfully hosted the ninth Brics Summit in Xiamen – with South Africa scheduled to host the tenth Brics summit this year. On behalf of the government of South Africa and the citizens, President Jacob Zuma expressed his well wishes on the occasion of the countries’ twenty year diplomatic relations and to further reinforce the well-established relations and explore more opportunities that will continue to create “win-win cooperation” for both republics.

“The government and the people of the Republic of South Africa join me in conveying to the government and people of the People’s Republic of China our warmest greetings,” the president said.

SIFISO MAHLANGU

sifisom@thenewage.co.za