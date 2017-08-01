SA confident of IAAF World Championship

There is no reason not to believe that South Africa can return from the IAAF World Championships in London with more medals than before when they start on Friday to August 13.

Looking at the talent and the form of the athletes in the team, South Africans should be optimistic that the team will represent the country well in London. The team left to London yesterday in high spirits, leading the front was 400m world champion Wayde van Niekerk, 800m Olympic Gold champion Caster Semenya and long jump and in form Luvo Manyonga.

While Van Niekerk, Sememya and Manyonga are tipped to win gold at the championship, South Africa’s medal table collection could be boosted by Akani Simbine if he can rediscover his early form this year. Simbine will be back into the blocks in both the 100m and the 200m and will be looking forward to put on his best performance at the Championships starting. Simbine is ranked third in the 100m (9.92) and has run under 10 seconds on eight occasions this season.

In the Long Jump Men, Manyonga holds the world lead (8.65m) and compatriot Ruswahl Samaai is ranked second with his jump of 8.49m. Between them, Manyonga and Samaai boast 11 of the top 12 performances in the global rankings and they will both line-up among the favourites for podium places. Having found some consistency at the highest level and charging to a national record of 13.11 in the 110m Hurdles this season, Antonio Alkana is ranked seventh in his favoured discipline. He will aim to stun his more fancied opponents.

Having ended fifth in the athletics competition at last year’s Rio Olympics with two golds and two silver medals, South Africa has since established itself as a force at age group level this season, with the long-term Athletics SA (ASA) qualifying policy introduced last year assisting in raising the standard across the board. ASA president Aleck Skhosana is convinced that the team will improve their medal tally they got in Beijing two years ago.

“We believe this senior team has the ability to challenge for an improved performance after they finished 13th with three medals (one gold and two bronze) at the 2015 edition of the IAAF World Championships in Beijing,” Skhosana said. “The athletes who have been selected are in good shape and they have proved they are in form to challenge for places in the semifinals. “We call on them to deliver their best and progress through all the rounds.”

-NEVILLE KHOZA|nevillek@thenewage.co.za