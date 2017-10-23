SA hosts Senegalese leader

South AFRICA will be the home of the president of Senegal, Macky Sall, this week.

President Sall will be in the country for a state visit.

“South Africa and Senegal enjoy cordial bilateral political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back to the years of the liberation struggle.

“The visit of President Macky Sall takes place after the successful commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Dakar Talks in June in Senegal.

“The Dakar Talks are widely considered to have paved the way towards a negotiated settlement between the ANC and the then government in South Africa,” the Presidency said on Friday.

Trade between the two countries has been steadily increasing since 2010.

In 2016, South African exported goods to Senegal to the value of R1.7bn, while Senegal exported goods to South Africa to the value of R29m.

South African exports to Senegal comprise mainly fresh produce, manufacturing equipment and household appliances. South African imports from Senegal are predominantly household furniture and effects, textiles and original sculptures.

South African companies operating in Senegal include DStv, MTN, South African Airways and Transnet.

SIFISO MAHLANGU

news@thenewage.co.za