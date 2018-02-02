‘SA poorer for loss of actor David Phetoe’

Parliament’s portfolio committee on arts and culture says South Africa is poorer for the loss of well-known actor David Phetoe.

We would like to extend our deepest condolences on the passing on of veteran actor David Phetoe who was popularly know as Paul Moroka on the soapie, Generations. May his soul rest in peace. [photo: SABC] pic.twitter.com/9K59ZvfaKg — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 1, 2018

“Mr Phetoe has had an illustrious career in acting, which many of us enjoyed. His legacy will never be diminished. Such heroes should be immortalised and accorded the recognition they deserve,” Chairperson of the committee Xoliswa Tom said.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the loved ones of veteran actor ubaba David Phetoe who has passed on. He famously played Paul Moroka in Generations and also starred in the popular sitcom Sgudi Snyasi alongside the late great ubab’ Joe Mafela. #RIPDavidPhetoe pic.twitter.com/86uLwxc65w — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) February 1, 2018

Phetoe fought a long battle with prostate cancer and passed away in hospital on Thursday.

We keep loosing flames that keep the fire burning in our industry. South Africa what do you owe to the gods of arts? You have sideline those who matter most, silenced those who are loud-clear, forgotten to celebrate your own 💔🖤R.I.P Ntate David Phetoe 🔥🙏🏾👼🏾 pic.twitter.com/TTCmFjHVH8 — Napo Popo Masheane (@PopoMasheane) February 1, 2018

“The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the Phetoe family and the arts industry in general and wishes them strength during this difficult time.”

-TNA Reporter