‘SA poorer for loss of actor David Phetoe’

Parliament’s portfolio committee on arts and culture says South Africa is poorer for the loss of well-known actor David Phetoe.

“Mr Phetoe has had an illustrious career in acting, which many of us enjoyed. His legacy will never be diminished. Such heroes should be immortalised and accorded the recognition they deserve,” Chairperson of the committee Xoliswa Tom said.

Phetoe fought a long battle with prostate cancer and passed away in hospital on Thursday.

“The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the Phetoe family and the arts industry in general and wishes them strength during this difficult time.”

-TNA Reporter

