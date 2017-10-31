SA preferred bidder to host Rugby World Cup

South Africa could host another World Cup tournament after the World Rugby ​U​nion announced on Tuesday that it was the preferred candidate for the upcoming 2023 World Cup that the country is bidding to host.

This came after an assessment of the competing bids that the SA Rugby is competing with.

South Africa is bidding amongst France and Ireland, however​,​ it was named the preferred candidate to host the prestigious tournament.

“Based on the evaluation contained in this report, the candidate that scored the highest marks and is therefore deemed to be the optimal candidate to host Rugby World Cup 2023 is South Africa,” reads the report

However these recommendations are still to be put to the vote of the World Rugby Council in London next month where the recommended nation it to be taken into consideration.

“It is the recommendation of the RWCL Board of Directors to World Rugby Council that South Africa should be awarded the right to host Rugby World Cup 2023,” the report says.

Meanwhile SA Rugby says that the union promised to deliver another successful tournament. “We told the World Rugby Council that we would deliver a triple win tournament when we presented to them last month ,a win for the game with record receipts; a win for the fans with an unforgettable tournament in a bucket-list destination and, most importantly, a win for the players with the most athlete-centric event in the tournament’s history,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.

The final decision of the host nation is expected be announced by World Rugby on 15 November.

-TNA Reporter