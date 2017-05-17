SA prisons overcrowded by 137%

Although figures differ from prison to prison, South Africa’s prisons are overcrowded by 137%, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Michael Masutha, has disclosed.

Briefing the media before he tabled his budget in Parliament yesterday, he said he had established a task team in November 2015 to drive a review of the parole system. While a draft position paper was ready, consultations were still continuing. Once this was concluded, the cabinet and Parliament would be approached with draft legislation.

“Key to our capacity to deliver on our core mandate is adequate infrastructure which must be in a proper state. Nationally, our overcrowding is at 137% and varies from centre to centre depending on factors including the size and location of the centre,” Masutha said.

There are plans to reduce overcrowding by relocating offenders from overcrowded to less overcrowded centres.

“A continued increase in the offender population has presented unavoidable challenges of overcrowding in our correctional facilities over the years,” he said.

Masutha said there was an urgent need to create additional bed space, as well as to take care of existing infrastructure.

“Utilisation of offender labour will go a long way in reducing the level of dilapidation in our facilities,” he said.

“I have seen many of our regions taking advantage of offender labour to do some of the critical maintenance work. This must be applauded.”

On the rehabilitation of offenders, Masutha said: “Our responsibility is to rehabilitate all those admitted to our centres and marshal them onto a new path. The thrust of offender rehabilitation showcases correctional centres as places of new beginnings where education and skills development, are the beating hearts of corrections.”

Correctional services play an active role in assisting young girls who miss school because they can’t afford sanitary towels. He said, in October 2016, the department was granted full patent rights for the sanitary pad machine that was invented by an officer, Johan Piek, at Leeukop Production Workshop.

“This machine will enable us to make a much needed contribution to society and bring back dignity to our young women,” the department said.

-DENNIS CRUYWAGEN