SA ranked 1st in 2017 OBI survey

South Africa has been ranked first, jointly with New Zealand, in the 2017 Open Budget Index (OBI) survey, out of 115 countries.

The OBI survey assesses the availability of eight key budget documents in each of the 115 countries evaluated and considers the comprehensiveness of data in these documents. It also examines the extent of effective oversight provided by legislatures, independent fiscal institutions and supreme audit institutions and the opportunities available to the public to participate in national budget processes.

In the 2017 OBI, South Africa achieved a score of 89 out of 100 in terms of transparency, an improvement from 86 achieved in 2015. s applauded this achievement. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba haapplauded this achievement.

Gigaba said South Africans should be proud of this achievement as it entrenches its reputation as a global leader. budget information that is published for public analysis and scrutiny.” Gigaba said. “This is evidenced by the expansive

South Africa has for a long time been rated among the top three since it held the first position in the 2010 OBI. It came second in 2012 and third in 2015, coinciding with a change in the OBI survey scoring which placed increased emphasis on budget participation.

“Cognizant that this information is not used as extensively by the public as we would like, the emphasis of National Treasury ’s budget reform agenda since 2014 has been on seeking to elicit public participation regarding the national budget,” Tshwete said.

“The challenge now is for South Africans, parliamentarians, the media, civil society and the general public to use the information published in the budget documents more effectively.”

Tshwete said it was for this reason that National Treasury had been working very closely with civil society organisations with an aim to develop an online budget portal named V ulekamali.