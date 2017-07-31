SA to take role of chair for SADC

SOUTH Africa will assume the role of chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in August 2017, taking over from the Kingdom of Swaziland. South Africa last chaired SADC eight years ago from August 2008 to August 2009.

Since its inception in 1980, SADC, a 15-nation regional body, has accelerated the implementation of past and existing regional initiatives for economic growth, peace and stability. The bloc appreciates that in order to achieve socio-economic development and poverty eradication, a peaceful and stable environment needs to be maintained in the region.

South Africa’s objectives in SADC are guided by the SADC Common Agenda which seeks to bring about peace, stability, security and sustainable development to the people of the region.

The SADC region has remained peaceful and stable due to member states’ continued adherence to democratic values and practices. Continuing in the same spirit, SADC and the rest of Africa is set to see improved economic growth.

As a proactive step, the SADC leaders approved a regional counter-terrorism strategy in 2015. The strategy is aimed at creating a common and coordinated approach to prevent and combat acts of international and domestic terrorism.

Leaders within SADC have demonstrated commitment to democracy, peace and political stability. Through the SADC Organ for Politics, Defence and Security, the SADC is working towards the promotion of peace and security in the region.

The organ exhibited its role as a lead mediator during the Madagascar elections in 2013 where a political deal to push Madagascar towards an election was reached. The elections have resulted in the restoration of democracy in the country. South Africa played a pivotal role in the process, including hosting former president Marc Ravalomanana.

The recent transition in Lesotho adds to the many achievements by SADC in maintaining peace and stability in our region.

In his capacity as SADC facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, Deputy President Cyril Ramphosa said: “The holding of democratic elections in the Kingdom of Lesotho underlines the determination of the people of the region and the continent to ensure good political and economic governance as part of the building blocks towards the renewal of the continent and the achievement of Agenda 2063 as a growth path for the entire continent.”

SADC member states will monitor the upcoming elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zimbabwe to ensure that the outcome reflects the will of the people.

The prevalence of peace and security lead to the creation of a conducive environment for economic sustainability and regional integration.

We indicated in our May 2017 budget vote speech that, as of December 2016, South Africa’s total trade with Africa stood at R436bn. This represents a 4.67% growth from 2015 figures.

SADC accounted for more than R336bn or 77.17% of total African trade. This proves the significance of the region, with SADC remaining the primary destination for South African exports.

South Africa acknowledges that peacebuilding is an ongoing process and therefore remains committed to working with SADC to implement its projects in order to bring about regional economic integration and eradication of poverty.

South Africa looks forward to taking over the role of SADC chair from August with a focal theme of Partnering with the Private Sector in Developing Industry and Regional Value Chains.

South Africa’s strategic direction as chair of the summit will be aimed at achieving two main objectives. First, institutionalisation of the relationship between governments and the regional private sector and second, operationalisation of the SADC-adopted industrialisation policy and its costed action plan.

SADC member states acknowledge the important role of the private sector in regional economic development.

To this end, the regional body’s revised regional indicative strategic development plan recognises that the private sector is the engine of growth in terms of wealth creation, employment generation and poverty reduction. The plan includes strategies to integrate the private sector in policy and strategy formulation to accelerate and achieve sustainable regional economic integration.

During our 12-month tenure as chair of SADC, we will ensure that the region remains focussed on the need to maintain its status as a zone of peace while accelerating the socio-economic and political integration of our region.

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation