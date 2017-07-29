SA woman rescued from international trafficking syndicate

Females from 14 nations including a 24-year-old South African have been rescued from an international human trafficking syndicate, the police ministry said on Saturday.

According to the Police, on Wednesday close to midnight Minister Fikile Mbalula received information that a South African citizen, female aged 24 years old from

Bloemfontein, could be subject to human trafficking. The Minister then immediately activated his office, Interpol and Hawks to investigate.

“Indeed a suspected case of international human-trafficking was in progress in Malaysia where at least females from14 countries were dubbed into a fake internet (web based) model the competition which attracted females as far as Barbados to Asia and South Africa promising a great life with great prizes to be won,” Mbalula said.

“We are working to safely get our girl home by Monday latest, in the

meantime, she is safe and has been seen by our embassy representatives In Kaula Lumpur,”

Mbalula has warned that trafficking is extremely serious and young women, in particular, should know that they are the most vulnerable group to sex-traffickers.

Tna reporter