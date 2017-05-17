SA women living in fear

South African women, many of them survivors of abuse and attacks, have taken to social media to express terror following the abduction and murder of at least 10 women in the past two weeks.

Many also opened up about their experience on the roads following the violent killings that have filled women around the country with fear.

Among the most horrific cases was the burnt body of Karabo Mokoena, 22, who was found in a shallow grave in Johannesburg last Thursday.

A young woman who survived a hijacking after three men kidnapped and pushed her into a white BMW her outside the Unisa campus in Florida, Johannesburg on Tuesday, spoke to The New Age about her ordeal.

“I was shown a gun and told to cooperate,” she said. “They drove around with me while I tried to put up a fight. Then I noticed a car behind, fortunately a white grandpa driving a blue Dodge saw everything. He was brave enough to follow and rescue me.”

He distracted the kidnappers and she survived with facial and body bruises.

Friends of a 22-year-old woman who was found in Ga-Rankuwa in Tshwane after she disappeared on Sunday also vented on Twitter about the fact that she too could have been dead like the other victims. She was abducted by men driving a VW GTI near Mandela bridge in Johannesburg.

The men forced her into the car. She was drugged but managed to escape.

Meanwhile, family and friends on Facebook and Twitter expressed their concern at the mystery around the whereabouts of former TUT student Philile Gumede.

Gumede went missing on April 22, a day after graduating from TUT with an honours degree in education. She was a teacher at Baleseng Secondary School in Soshanguve.

In East London, concerned social media users raised the plight of Nomthandazo Mpongoshe, who has been missing since Monday.

Thubelihle Maseko is also missing and was last seen on May 10 in a taxi to Johannesburg from Cresta. Her social media friends are terrified about her fate. A number of people from Bloemfontein tweeted about young girls in the area also being targeted by rapists.

KUTULLO MADISHA

provinces@thenewage.co.za