SA, Zim tackle illegal minors issue

THE number of unaccompanied and undocumented minors is increasing in the country, posing problems for the Department of Home Affairs to document these children.

A delegation from the ministry of labour and social affairs in Zimbabwe is in the country to meet with the Department of Social Development to discuss issues of unaccompanied minors.

Yesterday, they visited children’s centres in Musina that take care of unaccompanied minors from different countries.

They will visit centres in Thohoyandou today and Polokwane tomorrow. The visit is aimed at discussing progress on challenges involving unaccompanied minors and proposed plans and how they could assist each other with social development.

They will also address child protection systems and unification with family systems. Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said there was a growing number of children who were classified as stateless because it was not known which countries they came from and some of them refused to reveal their nationalities out of fear of being deported.

She said the department could not account for how many children were in the country and which countries they came from.

“We have a number of kids in our shelters because South Africa is obligated by the African charter on the rights and welfare of the child and UN convention on the rights of the child and by the Children’s Act to look after every child within its borders.

Every child who is in the country have to be treated the same way as South African children,” Oliphant said. She said children were always begging on the street without adult supervision and it was not known how they got into the country.

She said it was hard for the department to trace their families and for Home Affairs to document them.

A study on cases of foreign children in institutional care conducted by Scalabrini Centre in 2015 found that children who were able to access the child protection system and institutional care were generally well supported and able to access their basic rights.

The weak points in the system were identified as the inability to access identity documents and the lack of durable solutions available to such children.

It became apparent that the children who did not access the protection system were particularly vulnerable. Problems that were identified include no mechanism exists to register unaccompanied or separated foreign children who enter SA.

