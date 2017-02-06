SAA celebrates 83 years with flying colours

South African Airways is this month celebrating 83 years of service.

The state-owned carrier was formed in February 1934 and is one of the oldest airlines in existence. It has received numerous awards throughout the course of its history and has, in many instances, been a trailblazer, spokesperson Tlali Tlali said yesterday.

When it was launched, SAA had just 40 staff members and a handful of aircraft and serviced 3000 passengers in its first year of operation. More than eight decades later, SAA has evolved beyond all recognition and now transports more than 9 million passengers and 114000 tons of freight per year.

The airline has evolved over the years and today there are many reasons that make it a national pride and a world class airline.

SAA connects the country to all of its major trade and tourism partners and, in doing so, supports 34 000 jobs within the country and contributes R9,2bn, about 0.3% of the national GDP, every year.

“A customer-centric focus has guided us throughout all our years of operation. Our employees understand the catalytic role that air travel plays in people’s lives and businesses. It is no longer a luxury reserved for a privileged few, but has become an essential service,” Tlali said.

“We are the longest serving network carrier in Africa with a proven track record. Our route network gives more people greater access to air travel than ever before, and the world-class customer experience we offer has ensured that we remain an airline of choice for so many travellers. And our affiliation with Star Alliance, the world’s largest international airline network, provides our customers with access to a total of 1 300 airports in 190 countries.”

With a fleet of 57 aircraft, SAA is also one of the leading carriers in Africa, serving 74 destinations in partnership with SA Express, Airlink and SAA’s low-cost carrier, Mango.

The partnership serves the entire continent and nine intercontinental routes from its Johannesburg hub. This caters for more than half of the African Union states to 27 destinations in 23 countries in Africa.

With such an impressive history, the future holds much promise and many opportunities for growth and innovation. The carrier is a globally ranked four-star airline and continues to deliver excellent products and service. The airline wins numerous awards every year and boasts the best airline in Africa award for 14 consecutive years.

“We remain committed to fully ensuring the airline’s commercial future and growing into a financially sustainable airline,” Tlali says.

“We have and will continue to play a vital role as a catalyst for growth and development across the continent by providing seamless passenger and cargo transport services. We believe that rapid liberalisation of the skies will improve intra-Africa air connectivity, and will ensure that the group and its peers continue with the pioneering task of ‘ringing the world to Africa and taking Africa to the world.”

The airline is well positioned to fill the intra-Africa air connectivity gap, and growth on the African continent has been set as a key objective in the airline’s long-term turnaround strategy.

With the addition of three new A330-300 aircraft to the fleet, the airline is set to continue its established tradition of promoting tourism, facilitating trade and enabling investment.

Sello Rabothata

sellor@thenewage.co.za