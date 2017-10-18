SAA chair Dudu Myeni axed in board shakeup

SAA chair Dudu Myeni has been axed according to reliable sources along with several others on the SAA board.

She is to be replaced by JB Magwaza and Nolitha Fakude will be the deputy chair. Both are new appointees to the board. Magwaza is founder and chair of Nkunzi Investment Holdings. Fakude is on the board of Anglo American.

While the opposition has painted as Myeni as the cause of the national carrier’s woes, during her term of office she authorised several forensic reports which painted a picture of gross mismanagement and corruption at the airline.

Her axing comes just weeks before she was officially expected to leave and as the Finance Ministry was due to announce the appointment of a restructuring strategist for the beleaguered airline at a cost, according to sources of about R7-million per year.

In a letter seen by ANN7 addressed to the Finance Minister Myeni motivates for applying for the work permit for Peter Davies as the Chief Restructuring Officer. The letter suggests that while Davies does not have the qualifications for the post, he has many years of experience in turning around enterprises – including two small airlines.

The package that Davies is expected to earn is the apparently the same as will be earned by SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana too start next month.

His appointment is to appease the banks who have made the appointment of the restructuring officer a condition of their continued support of SAA.

So far this year R5.2bn in bailouts have been transferred to SAA. The Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is due to announce his medium-term budget framework next week and as part of it a is expected to present a strategic plan designed to change the fortunes of the airline.

Those axed from the board include include:

Dudu Myeni – Teacher

Tryphosa Mmakeaya – Accountant

Mzimkhulu Malunga – Journalist

Siphile Buthelezi – Legal

Nazmeera Moola – Investec

Gugu Sipamla- Journalism

Those retained are:

Swazi Tshabalala- Economics and Masters in BAdmin

Peter Tshisevhe – Legal

Thandeka Mgoduso- Clinical psychology and HR

Pieter Maluleka – Leadership

Akhter Moosa – Accountant

Additions are:

Geoff Rothschild – Business

Aviation expert – Ahmed Bassa

Tinyiko Mhlari – Accountant -( young)

Martin Kingston – Business