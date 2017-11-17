‘SAA went down under previous finance ministers watch’

All previous finance ministers have failed us and R4.3 billion went down the drain under their watch at SAA, Cosatu parliamentary deputy coordinator, Matthew Parks, said on Friday.

“The federation has been mum on these issues, they need to stop being selective.

“We are also to be blamed for not pushing harder with Parliament regarding corruption and looting. SAA situation is a very serious and worrisome. We are going to be downgraded by Moody and it will have a serious effect on the country.”

Parks was addressing the standing committee on appropriations, engagement with stakeholders on SAA debt relief in Parliament, Cape Town.

He said that the current Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is working very hard under the circumstances as compared to the minister who wanted to raid the PIC.

The airline had been given a bailout in July this year and in September Gigaba announced that Treasury will be giving SAA R3 billion bailout from the National Revenue Fund.

Meanwhile, Parks said parliamentarians can’t expect the airways to collect R600m from Angola and Nigeria but rather rope in government and international relations.

“The airline mustn’t be allowed to break the competition act.”

