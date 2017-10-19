SABC Chairperson Makhathini dismisses claims of being close to Zuma

The Newly appointed SABC Chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini dismissed notions that he is appointed SABC chairperson because of his close links with President Jacob Zuma.

Makhathini says his appointment is fair given his competency and qualifications. He further said that he made to the board because he submitted a CV and he was appointed based on his qualification.

“I hold a master’s degree from UJ, that’s my career and nothing in that has anything to do with President Zuma. I went through a rigorous process to get to where I am, everybody had an opportunity to interview and engage me to ensure that I’ve got what is required to hold this position,” the new SABC chair said.

President Zuma announced the board members on Tuesday after, he received a recommended list from Parliament.

The announcement followed a court action taken against Zuma for failing to appoint the board on the prescribed time.

The current board’s office term is expected to expire after five years.

Meanwhile, during a radio interview, he had on Wednesday night, Makhathini said he would only see the president when he attended some of the events such as fundraisers but, he, however, denied having a direct line to the president.

-TNA Reporter