SABC faces strike action over wages

The SABC will be faced by strike action tomorrow. The public broadcaster said it was disturbed to receive a strike notice prior to a meeting with unions.

Workers affiliated to the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are preparing to down tools over wage increases.

This as the SABC said that “despite the significant progress by the interim board in cutting the losses it inherited, the SABC still carries more debts than it can pay”.

“In the meeting, after hearing the demands of the unions and explaining the financial situation to the unions, the delegation from the board said they will take the matter to the full board and revert to the unions on November 1. It is therefore disturbing to receive a notice for a strike,” the SABC said.

CWU general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala dismissed the statement and said the SABC was “playing games”.

“We have been in negotiations for the past nine months. And the day before the meeting, we could have got a strike certificate but the SABC had requested the Commission of Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for the unions to meet with SABC. We had dropped everything in anticipation for the SABC to deliver something positive,” Tshabalala said.

Bemawu said its members were upset when feedback from the meeting was that the SABC tabled a 0% wage increase.

The SABC said: “It is common knowledge that the SABC is going through financial crisis and that we have applied for a government guarantee that will, if approved, come with conditions, which we will have to adhere to.”

With the imminent strike, the SABC said it assures the public it will make sure radio and TV programmes will be transmitted as planned. The new SABC board was appointed by President Jacob Zuma earlier this month to create financial stability.

Refilwe Magashule

refilwem@thenewage.co.za