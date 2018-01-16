‘SABC has not hired COO’

The heated issue regarding the SABC’s alleged appointment of a new chief operating officer (COO) still drew various comments yesterday, with the Department of Communications emphasising it was yet to be consulted.

This was in accordance with an order issued last month by the North Gauteng High Court.

Following media reports on Sunday claiming the embattled SABC appointed Chris Maroleng as its COO, the department yesterday rubbished the matter, saying they did not know where it came from.

Ireen Mmatlou Magwai, Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s spokesperson, said: “We do not know where those claims come from, because as far as we know the SABC is still in the process of finalising the process of appointing a COO. When that process is concluded, an announcement will be made by the minister.”

Kubayi-Ngubane has been under fire with the EFF saying she was attempting to interfere with the independence of the SABC.

“We advise Kubayi-Ngubane to resist returning the public broadcaster to the route of disreputable political interference it suffered under Faith Muthambi.

“The idea that the SABC is a public broadcaster rests precisely and entirely in respecting the appointment process of executives,” the EFF said in a statement.

Magwai said Kubayi-Ngubane appealed to the court last year that she only needed to be consulted in matters of executive members being appointed at the SABC, as “she does not want to appoint or fire” anyone.

Pending the final determination of the application for leave to appeal, the interim court judgment stated in paragraph 1.1 to 1.3: “The executive members of the SABC board are to be appointed by the non-executive members of the SABC board.

“The minister of communications will have no right to veto a decision of the board regarding the permanent or interim appointment of an executive member of the SABC board.

“The board will make any permanent or interim appointment of an executive member … only after consultation with the minister of communications.”

Magwai said: “As part of a government structure, all state-owned entities in the appointment of CEOs, CFOs and so forth go through cabinet processes.”

The New Age’s attempts to get a response from the SABC proved unsuccessful.

