SABC legal head murdered

The head of legal services at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Sizwe Vilakazi has been shot dead, reported the national broadcaster on Sunday.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mr Sizwe Vilakazi, the SABC’s head of legal services. Mr Vilakazi was shot dead last night [Saturday],” said SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago.

Vilakazi was appointed head of legal affairs last after year being with the national broadcaster for about a decade. He had served in different capacities in the SABC. Kganyago described Vilakazi as a dedicated person who executed his work with perseverance.

“His meaningful contribution to the SABC will remain and continue to inspire all who knew him in his personal and professional space.

“Mr Vilakazi was a remarkable legal mind with an exceptional intuition and work ethic. He led the corporation’s legal division with unsurpassed talent and perseverance. He executed his duties without compromising the organisation’s core values,” said Kganyago.

The Democratic Alliance’s MP Phumzile van Damme sent her messages of condolences to the family and called on the police initiate an investigation with urgency.

“Trust SAPS will investigate speedily and give closure to Mr Vilakazi’s family. Deeply worrying given past threats and intimidation against SABC8,” she wrote on Twitter.

-TNA Reporter