SABC loses round one in TNA Media court duel

THE South Gauteng High Court yesterday ruled in favour of TNA Media, with costs, in an application by the SABC regarding an agreement between the media group and the public broadcaster on the ‘Business Briefing’ series which was aired on SABC2.

The SABC cancelled the agreement abruptly last year and TNA Media is suing the broadcaster for damages.

However, in a counter claim, the SABC sought relief from the court to declare the agreement null and void and constitutionally invalid.

The public broadcaster wanted a stay on the arbitration proceedings until investigations by the Special Investigating Unit and other investigations into state capture were completed.

Yesterday’s court proceedings focused on the urgency of the matter and not on the merits of the SABC’s main application.

The matter in which TNA opted to sue the SABC was a separate matter.