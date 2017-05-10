SABC needs immediate cash injection to stabilise

The SABC cash crisis demanded immediate interventions to deal effectively with monthly operating costs according to acting CEO James Aguma.

Aguma told the communications portfolio committee in Parliament its cash balance on Tuesday was R110m.

He was in Parliament yesterday to present the SABC’s annual plan with interim board chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama, deputy Mathatha Tsedu and board members John Matisson and Phoebe Potgieter-Gqubule.

Aguma said: “The SABC’s financial crisis gave rise to the need of a capital injection to stabilise the organisation. The minister has established a financial task team to put together a request for funding which will be presented to the national Treasury in due course.”

He said the broadcaster’s cash crunch included unaudited losses of R29m on radio and R183m on television advertising due to the implementation of the 90:10 local media content policy.

Other factors were declining income from television licences, flatlined advertising spend and increased costs of sports rights. He said the government had ringfenced its finances to fund Channel Africa, XKFM and educational programme production.

“The 3% funding amounts to about R164m. The SABC requires more than R4bn to deliver on its mandate requirements alone,” Aguma said.

While the costs of delivering local content had increased, he said, the funding had not kept pace.

“The SABC’s mandate is to provide news and current affairs content to 18 radio stations, three terrestrial television channels, one dedicated satellite channel and digital media. The total costs over the past three financial years ranged from R647m to R745m,” Aguma said.

Among the cost-cutting measures to be implemented were the prevention of wasteful expenditure, reducing the number of consultants used, aggressively negotiating sports rights and placing a moratorium on leave encashment.

The SABC would optimise the collection of licences, aggressively exploit advertising revenue from digital media platforms and seek a review of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa regulations for the sponsorship of news.

Aguma said the cost of licencing and broadcasting the extensive list of sports of national interest would become even more challenging in the coming years.

“Nevertheless the SABC will continue to prioritise sports of national importance as it understands the pivotal role sport plays in nation building, social cohesion and creating role models for the youth,” the SABC said.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

news@thenewage.co.za