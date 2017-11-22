SABC sports commentator Cebo Manyaapelo dies

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed that legendary broadcaster Cebo Manyaapelo has died.

The SABC said Manyaapelo will be remembered for his immense contribution at the national broadcaster where he hosted breakfast programmes like ‘Re tla dula re thabile’ in 1988.

“The country has lost a very great man in Cebo Manyaapelo‚ and his work will continue to bring us great insight and understanding of the world of sport for decades to come.

“Manyaapelo’s talent was not only confined to South Africa and he represented the SABC beyond the borders of South Africa where his skills were equally appreciated.

“His meaningful contribution to the SABC will remain and continue to inspire all who knew him in his personal and professional space. He will be deeply missed and may his soul rest in peace,” said SABC in a statement.