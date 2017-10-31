SABC staff to strike over salaries

Media and Allied Workers Union (BEMAWU) has issued the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) with a notice of a strike on Thursday.

The dispute by the staff at the SABC affiliated to Bemawu is over salaries which the union allege that they have not increased. The workers are demanding an increase of about 10%.

The strike notice was meant to have been issued earlier last week, however following communication from the CCMA which wanted to mediate in the matter the notice was postponed.

Meanwhile SABC Spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago said that the public broadcaster was in a “financial situation”.

“Unfortunately at the moment, it is something that the board has indicated that everybody knows about our financial situation. That is why the call for the negotiations to be reopened is very important so that all those issues can be dealt with there. We do not want to create a situation where we negotiate in an unstructured manner on the media platform because that is not going to be regarded as negotiations,” he said.

Kganyago said that the negotiators in the matter should be given an opportunity to engage to find a solution.

“In as much as the salary is the only thing but it is not the only that the union has sent to us in a letter that they sent to the CEO,” he said.

The union has also said in a statement that they are willing to engage with the SABC.

“We are available, and willing to engage the SABC with the assistance of the CCMA to mediate the dispute between the parties, or should the CCMA not be available, as a collective before the commencement of the strike, or anytime during the strike,” reads the statement.

However, Kganyago said that in the event of a strike on Thursday the SABC will do everything in its power to make sure that the mandate that the public broadcaster has with the public is met.

-TNA Reporter