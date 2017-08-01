SABC to recover money from Hlaudi

More than 350 people have applied to be considered for a position on the new SABC board.

This was disclosed at a portfolio committee meeting in Parliament yesterday, where the national broadcaster revealed that it had begun steps to recover money from former CEO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former CFO James Aguma.

“Proceedings have commenced to exercise a lien over pension payments due to Messrs Aguma and Motsoeneng and arrangements are under way to institute urgent legal action if necessary,” chairperson of the interim SABC board Khanyisile Kweyama said.

Briefing the portfolio committee, Kweyama said the public broadcaster would no longer contest the findings of former public protector Thuli Madonsela. She said one of Motsoeneng’s policies, that the SABC broadcast 90% local content, caused the broadcaster to lose an unaudited R183m and R29m in radio advertising.

She said the interim board had gathered legal opinion about the liability of employees of board members and employees who had knowingly participated in making decisions or acceded to decisions that were contrary to the policies of the corporation.

“The board is considering the institution of criminal charges against those employees who allegedly participated in criminal activity.”

Kweyama said the interim board had looked at questionable deals flagged by the ad hoc committee that had investigated the SABC and had ended contracts with Lornavision and ANN7.

Kweyama said that a MultiChoice contract, signed off by Motsoeneng, was also being reviewed because “important aspects are a disadvantage to the SABC and contrary to the public interest”.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee Humphrey Maxegwana said a total of 362 applications had been received for seats on the permanent SABC board, which would be appointed after the interim board’s term in office had expired.

Maxegwana said the committee would begin the short-listing next week.

Interviews would follow.

DENNIS CRUYWAGEN

