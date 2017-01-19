SABCInquiry working document was not “leaked”: Chairperson

SABC Inquiry committee chairperson Vincent Smith has on Thursday clarified that the committee’s working document did not leak as has been widely reported.

“The working document was not embargoed and it was given to MPs to consult with their parties and therefore a leak doesn’t arise,” said Smith during opening remarks.

“By virtue of being transparent process, the notion of a “leak” of the working document does not even arise,” continued Smith.

However the committee chairperson also added that “the conscious of the person who made the document public will talk to them.”

It was reported on Wednesday that the working document of the Ad Hoc Committee’s final report had been leaked to the media.

Smith had expressed “dismay” following media reports that the working document had been made public.

“The working document was prepared as a foundation upon which a constructive meeting of the committee and deliberations would commence and it was drafted for that purpose only.

“It has no standing as an official document of the committee until deliberations are exhausted, possibly by Friday,” Smith said.

Parliaments Ad Hoc Ccommittee on the SABC Board Inquiry resumed its work on Thursday.

The committee chairperson on Thursday reminded MP’s that the purpose of the Inquiry has never been about the innocence or guilt of any individual person.

“Our main object should be to contribute towards stopping the decline of the SABC. The interest of South Africans should take precedence,” said Smith.

MP’s also joined Smith in requesting that the media report responsibly about the inquiry. ANC MP Patrick Chauke also added that “there is nothing called a leak in this process.”