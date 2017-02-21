SABC’s wrong mix of knowledge, skills and experience

The parliamentary enquiry held recently into the SABC has highlighted one of the causes of the public broadcaster’s poor performance as a board that did not possess the right mix of knowledge, skills and experience to be able to discharge its duties.

Parmi Natesan, executive, centre for corporate governance, Institute of Directors in Southern Africa (IoDSA) said the investigation’s findings made a strong case for the benefits of professionalising directorship.

“The parliamentary enquiry into the SABC demonstrates that the quality of governance exercised by the board has a knock-on effect on a company’s operational effectiveness,” Natesan says. “It’s also clear board members must have certain knowledge, skills and experience to fulfil their responsibilities.

Recent media reports said some of the board members did not properly understand the Broadcast Act and thus were not in a position to ensure the legal mandate was fulfilled.

“However, board members cannot claim ignorance as an excuse and the onus is on them to be properly informed before making decisions.” This kind of situation can be avoided if board members are properly inducted onto the board, and proactively expand their knowledge of the company, the market, the legislative regime in which it operates and the developments in corporate governance.

But they also need to have a good understanding of what their duties and responsibilities as directors are. Angela Cherrington, CEO of IoDSA, says because markets change so rapidly and are increasingly competitive, boards are under increasing pressure to maintain the right levels and types of skill, experience and diversity to keep the company on the right course.

“Directors play an important role and their job is becoming much harder. The case for a new breed of professional directors is growing stronger by the day. Companies would be able to assess objectively what skills individuals have, and thus whether they would complement the existing board’s skills. “As professionals, directors would also have to commit to a formal, ongoing programme of professional development,” she said.

“Professional directors would be bound by a code of conduct enforced by a professional body.” In response to this growing need in corporate South Africa, the IoDSA launched a professional designation, Chartered Director (SA), or CD (SA). Cherrington says this initiative recognises that directors require specialist skills, experience and integrity alongside their purely business skills.

The CD (SA) designation also gives directors a way to demonstrate their mastery of the director competencies and to enhance them through a formal continuous professional development programme. They would have to subscribe to a code of professional ethics.

In addition, the IoDSA will soon be relaunching a certified director, an interim designation on the pathway to CD (SA).

This reintroduction aims to capture those individuals who do not yet have the board experience to enter the CD (SA) process, but who have the knowledge necessary to start their directorship journey.

The IoDSA administers and is the custodian of both designations.

SELLO RABOTHATA|sellor@thenewage.co.za