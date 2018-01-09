Sacked CEO vows to fight Sascoc

THE war is far from over between former South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) chief executive Tubby Reddy and the association.

After being found guilty of sexual harassment, Tubby was sacked from his position but he has vowed to fight the decision as he feels he was not given an opportunity to defend himself.

Reddy was suspended on full pay in July last year and his hearing was expected to be completed within a few weeks, but multiple costly postponements and delays dragged the process out for six months.

A Sascoc disciplinary committee then found Reddy guilty, with seven of the 14 council members voting for him to be removed from his position.

But a letter from Reddy’s legal team suggested that Sascoc had spent more than R3m in their efforts to get rid of Reddy – and that Reddy had not been allowed to sit before the disciplinary committee to give his side of the story.

According to the letter, Reddy was ill on the days he was expected to show up at the hearing.

“Reddy will be appealing this flawed process and decision through the normal channels available to him,” the letter read.

“The HR policies of Sascoc provide for such circumstances and he will be reserving all his rights.

“At no stage did he present his side of the story to the disciplinary committee‚” Samuel said. He notified the DC that he was ill and was not available on the date of the hearing.

“Two medical certificates were provided‚ one from a doctor in the DRC where Reddy was visiting and another from a local doctor.”

Three senior employees have been fired by the national Olympic committee, including chief executive Reddy.

Sascoc confirmed yesterday that it had also sacked chief financial officer Vinesh Maharaj and Jean Kelly, a senior manager in Reddy’s office, following a lengthy disciplinary process.

NEVILLE KHOZA nevillek@thenewage.co.za