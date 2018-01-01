SACP ‘offers’ new NEC breathing space

Still adamant that President Jacob Zuma should step down from office, the SACP said yesterday that it would give the newly-elected ANC national executive committee (NEC) “space” to deal with the matter.

As the newly-elected NEC gears up for its first meeting of the year, calls to have Zuma removed from office have already spilled over into the new year.

SACP national spokesperson Alex Mashilo said that while the communists would not “abandon” their call for Zuma to resign as state president, it would wait for the party’s newly- elected leaders to confront the matter head-on when the meeting of the ANC NEC takes place.

“While we are not abandoning our call, we will allow the newly-elected leadership of the ANC space to handle the matter,” Mashilo said.

This comes as the ANC’s mixed bag of top officials have a raft of political matters to deal with at the meeting. Fee-free higher education and the issue of the party’s two centres of power is set to be high on their agenda.

ANC NEC member Fikile Mbalula, at the party’s December elective conference, said that only the party’s NEC had the power to remove Zuma and that the party’s “two centre’s of power” challenge would have to be managed delicately to avoid “tensions”.

However, Mashilo said that recent calls for Zuma to step down did not come as a result of the ANC’s two centres of power challenge, as calls to have Zuma removed from office pre-dated Cyril Ramaphosa’s rise to power as ANC president.

“It’s not the two centres of power playing out. It misses the point. It’s not new, it did not start after the conference. The ANC veterans have been consistent in their approach and other organisations have been saying the same thing – we remain consistent,” he said.

Mashilo referred to the ANC’s newly-elected top six national officials, saying regardless of what their personal views were prior to the ANC’s elective conference, they had to forsake their personal feelings in the interests of working together.

This comes as it appears that the new ANC NEC is stacked with Zuma supporters.

“The conference did not only elect leaders, it also adopted resolutions. Leaders have to implement them regardless of where one was prior to the conference.

“If you want to impose your personal views in the ANC and undermine resolutions, you are causing divisions,” Mashilo said.

Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za