SACP wants JHB mayor removed for ‘victimising’ the poor

The SACP in Gauteng has called for the removal of city of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba for “harassing” the poor, who are victims of building hijackings in the city.

“His attention-seeking charade has proven yet again that Mashaba lacks the basic requirements that should be expected from someone who occupies an important position of mayor, especially in such a complex metro municipality,” the SACP said in a statement.

This comes after the mayor’s recent blitz in the city where hijacked buildings were raided.

Mashaba and local authorities went on a raid this week, which led to the arrest of a property owner on Monday, who was found to owe the city money.

“Instead of conducting thorough investigations into the real criminals who have stolen buildings in the city centre, Mashaba in his true ignorant style, targeted the most vulnerable residents of Johannesburg.

“In his desperate rush to grab headlines and prop up his publicity, Mashaba conducted a raid under the guise of collecting revenue from businesses that apparently owe the city and ended up arresting innocent people.”

The SACP said, for the city to deal with the illegal occupation of buildings in Johannesburg, it must trace the real culprits, who are building hijacking syndicates and absent landlords.

“We have also maintained that targeting the people who merely pay rent to these unscrupulous criminals does not bring us any closer to solving the problem.”

Meanwhile, Mashaba was at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, to attend the bail hearing of Johnathan Constable, an alleged property hijacking kingpin in the city and his two co-accused, Bongani Khathide and Kingsley Ez.

“I’m at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court, attending proceedings for a bail hearing. The city is committed to providing quality low cost affordable housing to our residents. Building hijackers rob our residents of this and condemn many to living under inhumane conditions.”

-TNA Reporter