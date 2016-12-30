SADC member states to crack down on cartels

The Southern African Development Community’s (SADC’s) standing committee on competition and consumer law and policy have approved detailed frameworks for future cooperation on mergers and cartel investigations, the region’s competition authorities announced this week.

This follows the signing of a landmark memorandum of understanding between the SADC competition authorities in May. In South Africa, the Competition Commission made a major breakthrough in 2013 which put the local authority on the spotlight when it exposed the involvement of 15 construction companies in collusive tendering in 2010. The commission fined those firms a total of R1.46bn, after being found that they were involved in more than 300 public-private sector projects worth an estimated R47bn.

Since then the commission had continues to crack the whip for pricefixing until to date and its process had succeeded in disbanding a number of existing cartels, collecting an estimated billions of rands in penalties. Former South African president Thabo Mbeki also warned that Africa lost more than R13 trillion through illicit financial flows a year and that there is an urgent need to bring this practice to a halt.

Commenting on the new SADC initiative, Alex Kuhn, spokesperson for the committee, said information sharing between SADC competition authorities on legal frameworks, investigative processes and confidentiality rules can increase transparency in agency practice to minimise uncertainty and greatly increase predictability in merger review instances. “Cooperation can also improve the quality of merger review and assist in enhancing the efficiency of merger review regimes,” Kuhn said.

“We are going to commence a process to harmonise our rules to ensure that there is simultaneous notification of transactions in SADC,” He said. He said cartel conduct by companies is one of the most harmful forms of anti-competitive conduct. “A recent World Bank study on competition policy in South Africa showed that by tackling four cartels in wheat, maize, poultry and pharmaceuticals, some 202000 individuals were lifted above the poverty line through the lower prices that followed,” he said.

“The savings put an additional 1.6% back into the pockets of the poorest and 10% by raising their disposable income.” Further, the egregious effects of cartels in Africa are also documented in a joint report by the African Competition Forum and the World Bank, which showed that the retail prices of 10 key consumer goods such as bread, milk, eggs, potatoes and frozen chicken are on average 24% higher in African cities than in other economies around the world.

As a result, the agreement sees the adoption of a comprehensive SADC cartels cooperation framework which aims to promote greater regional cooperation and coordination in cartel investigation processes and to enable SADC members countries to improve the quality and efficiency of their cartel investigation processes.

As with the SADC framework, interagency cooperation on cartel investigations can benefit both authorities and firms by helping to promote consistent outcomes within the context of national laws and increase cartel investigative efficiency by reducing unnecessary duplication of work, delays and burdens for agencies and firms.

Some experts believe that South Africa will be a mainstay of the club and a good example on how other countries can deal with price-fixing given what the country has done so far in terms of rooting out existing cartels.

