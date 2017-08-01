Sadtu condemns teachers who demand sex for high marks

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (SADTU) has called upon the South African Council for Educators (SACE) to investigate alleged reports of teachers who demand sex from learners in exchange for high marks and other favours.

This comes after a Sunday newspaper reported that an NGO in Thohoyandou conducted a study in six schools in the region and found that 129 pupils had been propositioned by teachers in 2016.

The newspaper said at one of the schools, eight in ten of the pupils said they did not believe they had the power to say no when teachers demanded sex.

In the media statement, SADTU said such conduct, which is done by a minority of teachers, is doing untold damage to the teaching profession.

“For SADTU as a revolutionary union that is committed to ensuring that members are agents of change and champions of people’s education for people’s power, such conduct is clearly not acceptable,” the statement read.

The Union also stated that on Saturday the August 12 they will hold a national march in Soweto against abuse of children to show their strongest condemnation and disgust against the abuse of learners, women and children.

“We further call upon the branch of SADTU to establish facts if any of those alleged teachers are members of SADTU and take drastic actions against them because the code of conduct of SADTU is very clear about such despicable actions,” the statement said.

TNA Reporter