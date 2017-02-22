Safa ‘close’ to choosing coach

THE new Bafana Bafana coach will be announced next week, Safa CEO Dennis Mumble confirmed yesterday. This comes after Shakes Mashaba’s bid to halt the appointment of a new team coach failed after the Labour Court dismissed his application to block Safa from appointing his successor. The court’s outcome means the football association can go ahead and appoint Mashaba’s replacement.

“By Sunday we will reduce the list of applicants to five and we will have one remaining on Tuesday. We said we had a target by the end of the month and we are confident we are going to conclude by then,” Mumble said. This is not good news for Mashaba, who is still hoping to be restored as Bafana coach after he was sacked in December for gross misconduct, insubordination and breaching the communication policy.

Without providing reasons, presiding judge Robert la Grange yesterday dismissed his application to block Safa from hiring a new coach. Yet despite the outcome of the court, Mashaba’s lawyer, Claudio Bollo, said he was still determined to get his client his job back.

“We have not lost the case. The merits of the case were not discussed. It was an application to stop the appointment. The CCMA will rule on the matter on March 7,” Bollo said. “In the interim, we were trying to block the appointment of a Bafana coach, pending the outcome of the CCMA matter. We are still hoping Safa will do what we believe is the responsible thing … they don’t have to appoint urgently.

“They will be appointing a coach at their own peril because if the arbitration rules in our favour, we will continue to seek his reinstatement as Bafana Bafana head coach.” Mumble, however, declined to be drawn on the details of the case. “I don’t want to get emotional about the whole thing,” Mumble said.

“It’s a very difficult process for both the association as well as the coach. We have to respect what the court says. We don’t make enemies as an association. “Mashaba remains Mashaba was given the boot after his public outburst when he pointed an accusing finger at Safa boss Danny Jordaan following Bafana’s victory against Senegal in their World Cup qualifier. for 2018.

His contract with Safa was set to run until the end of the 2018 World Cup. It’s still unclear who the new Bafana coach will be from the host of hopefuls, a list that includes Hugo Broos, Roberto Mancini and Muhsin Ertugral. “We didn’t consider local versus international,” Mumble said.

“We have considered the person suited for the job, based on the criteria we have set to arrive at the shortlist.” Meanwhile Fifa president Gianni Infantino took time off the summit to visit Safa House yesterday. Infantino, who is in the country for a three-day Fifa summit taking place in Sandton, Johannesburg was taken on a tour of the FA house by Safa president Danny Jordaan. The summit is the first of its kind, the world’s football governing body dealing directly with all the presidents of CAF associations, outside the Fifa and CAF congress.

kgomotsos@thenewage.co.za

-Kgomotso Sethusha