Safa close to finalising shortlist

Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe is under no illusions as to the enormity of the task Safa faces in finding a national team coach.

Radebe, who is a member of the Safa technical committee, now forms part of the eight-member committee set up to find a replacement for Shakes Mashaba, who was sacked in December.

The new committee, which includes Bafana greats Benni McCarthy, Neil Tovey and former Bafana coach Clive Barker, met on Wednesday and will do so regularly as the search to find the right man for the daunting job continues.

Safa has received more than 60 applications from notable names in world football, including the likes of Roberto Mancini, Giovanni Trapattoni, Hassan Shehata, Hugo Broos, Bernd Schuster, Samson Siasia and Lothar Mattheus among others.

This leaves the committee with the massive task of picking a suitable candidate from the host of applicants.

Other members of the committee are development coach Farouk Khan, South African Football Legends chairperson Buddha Mathathe, technical committee head Natasha Tsichlas and KwaZulu-Natal-based Swedish development coach Anna Nyman.

“It’s a huge process and we recognise the importance of getting the coach as soon as possible so that we can begin preparations for the upcoming games. If possible, we should get him before the two friendly matches,” Radebe said.

“A local or foreign coach? We are looking for a candidate who will take us forward. We are looking for someone who will actually suit our structure of football in the country.”

The committee will draw up a shortlist of candidates before announcing the head coach, who in all probability will be a foreigner.

The decision, however, does not only rest with the committee, as Safa president Danny Jordaan, CEO Dennis Mumble and vice-president Elvis Shishana also sit in during committee meetings to oversee the process.

“We want to have the process expedited as Bafana Bafana have a bumper 2017 season in which they need to compete and qualify on three fronts, namely Chana, Africa Cup of Nations and the Fifa World Cup in Russia 2018,” Jordaan said.

“We have another seven candidates who are contracted elsewhere. But once we whittle down the shortlist we will announce the final names. We started with 60 names and now we are down to 20. We want to take it down to a manageable five.

We do have some time to appoint the coach for Banyana Banyana. But the technical committee decided to put all efforts into finalising the Bafana appointment.”

