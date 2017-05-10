SAFA takes drastic action over Amajita call up

SAFA is to meet with concerned PSL clubs today to resolve the national under U20 players release matter facing Amajita.

“We shall convene an urgent tribunal, seek the immediate suspension of the players in question and seek the severest penalty against all clubs that refuse to release players for the national team,” SAFA in a statement.

Amajita will be departing with an incomplete squad for South Korea on Wednesday to settle down in preparation of the Fifa World Cup that is set to kick-off from 20 May to 11 June 2017. SAFA has conveyed the DC after Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United were resistant to release their players for their national duties with the men’s U20 team.

“We have noted with concern attempts by certain clubs to derail our U20 team’s participation at the 2017 Edition of the Fifa World Cup in Korea by refusing to release certain players,”

“We have received letters from Bidvest Wits FC and Supersport United FC in which they have advised certain players against honouring a national call-up,” the football association said.

SAFA adds that all times clubs have an obligation to release players for national duty when players are required.

The football body lambasted the teams for these actions and disregarded their reasons of keeping the players. The clubs claim they need the players during the PSL season.

“We are quite concerned by Bidvest Wits’ self-serving reference to the U20 FIFA World Cup falling outside an international FIFA window and Supersport United FC’s insistence that they need players for their remaining fixtures that include the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Confederations Cup,” the statement read.

“The FIFA World Cup is the Number One priority for any country and the national interest takes precedence over anything else.”

The national teams has constantly been faced with the ‘club versus country’ phenomenon in the past with local and international players ,where clubs refuse to release players for the national team.

-TNA Reporter