Sakhumzi manager Hudson to be buried in Ghana

The funeral of the late Sakumzi restaurant manager Kwezi Hudson will be held on Saturday in Ghana.

The 60-year-old manager was shoot and declared dead on the scene, after two males approached the employees, demanding entry into the restaurant.

Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said, “On Sunday morning two males approached the employees, demanding to enter the restaurant and the manager refused, it is when one of the guys took out a gun and shot him several times”.

Sakhumzi’s Family, friends and colleagues held a memorial service for Hudson at the Sakhumzi restaurant on Friday.

On the program Executive Mayer of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba, Gauteng Government Representative Siphiwe Ngwenya the CEO of GTA as well as the marketing manager of Sakhumzi Achie Tsoko attended the memorial service.

Mr Tsoko shared how Mr Hudson was a man of great character and his humanity is what South Africa needs. His words to the family were as intense as the reason of his passing “I would really like the Hudson family to forgive South Africa for taking a husband, father, brother and true father to the many that he had saved from the ways he was preventing them to go in.”

“I lost a father, but mostly i lost a friend. This is not just my loss as the were many that i knew i was sharing him with. But i will not remember him in the way he passed. I choose to remember him as the teacher, mentor, business minded and generous yet genuine men he was” the son said as he left the podium his head faced down.

The speakers that were on the program went on to say how God’s timing is not ours. Words to the family were celebrate his life as he will never come back. The impact this has bought will come back to hunt Soweto performances, art,tourists and the economic development will be our problem and this can not be right thus the fight against crime in this country is in our hands as South Africans.

Xolani Shabalala said ” I’ll always miss you Mr Hudson.” be for he broke down into tears and knelled down in tears.

–Tshiamo Padi