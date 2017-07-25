Sam Vukela reinstated despite being implicated in police property scandal

Department of Public Works has re-hired Sam Vukela as the Department’s director-general, despite being advised against it.

According to reports, Vukela was directly involved in the controversial R500-million police property leasing deal, which saw then Police Commissioner Bheki Cele losing his job as the police boss.

In 2013 the department fired him after it had found he acted negligently in the multi-million rand business deal and he was also given an R2-million payout from the department.

However, departmental spokesperson Thami Mchunu confirmed that it was true that Vukela was re-appointed deputy Director General of corporate services, adding that his appointment was legal.

“Yes, advocate Sam Vukela is the Deputy Director General of Corporate services at the department of Public Works. Advocate Vukela challenged his dismissal and won at the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council following an arbitration process,” Mchunu said.

He further said the Bargaining Council ruled that he must be reinstated in his position.

In 2011 the Public Protector found that the lease agreement was “unlawful” because there had been no open tender process. But he then challenged the fairness of his dismissal at the Bargaining Council.

-Sipho Jack