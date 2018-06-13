Samora joins Real Goboza

SABC1’S celebrity gossip and entertainment show, The Real Goboza (RGB), has finally announced its newest presenter, Samora Mangesi, who joined Sinazo Yolwa as co-host on Saturday.

Fondly known as Sam, the rising star – a BA film graduate from Afda in Cape Town, was born and raised in Mdantsane, East London. Well known on South African TV screens for his charismatic and effervescent personality on one of South Africa’s biggest youth entertainment shows, Hectic Nine 9, Sam has already begun making his mark and has earned praised from viewers following a number of appearances as a guest presenter on the show.

RGB producer Sydney Mekgwe said: “We are excited to have Samora joining the RGB family, we look forward to working with him and seeing him grow on the show. After Donovan Goliath’s resignation, it’s been difficult to find someone of his calibre to replace him, but we are completely confident in Samora and what he has to bring to the show.”

Shot at Urban Brew Studios and in season 13, RGB has become one of the leading go-to sources for everything glitz, glam and gossip and a platform for all South Africans to get their weekly dose of entertainment news.

Samora plans on showcasing his remarkable talents by dazzling the viewers with his flair for being on screen and bringing a new zest to the RGB family.

“Since I started in the TV industry six years ago, I have been on SABC2 and SABC3,” he said. “It has been a dream of mine to complete the loop by rounding it off with SABC1. I’m looking forward to entrenching myself in the hearts of South Africans and growing on the SABC1 platform.”