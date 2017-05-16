Samsung Galaxy S8 at your fingertips

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has set the bar high and really made me to rethink what a phone can do. Once you experience it and feel it on your hands, you instantly see why it is so pricey.

One of the features that I love about the S8 is that despite its bigger view, it fits comfortably in your hand. It has this amazing smooth, uninterrupted surface that flows seamlessly over the edges. Samsung has wowed us once more by embedding the home button under the screen, where it stays hidden until you need it. The selling point for this device is its Infinity display. The Infinity display sets a new standard for uninterrupted experiences.

The S8 enables an expanded screen size without necessitating a larger phone, a feature never seen before. While the view is grander, the Galaxy S8 feels small in your hand, making it easy to hold and use. When buying a phone, people use the camera as the deciding factor. While most smartphone cameras work best during the day, the Galaxy S8 has a brilliant camera that works day and night.

The front and rear cameras are so fine-tuned that your photos come out bright and clear even when there’s very little light. Samsung has gone all out on Galaxy S8 security features, while making it surprisingly convenient for you. There’s iris scanning for airtight security, face recognition for unlocking your phone right away, and defence-grade security that stands guard around the clock. The other big feature launched with the Samsung Galaxy S8 is Bixby, the brand’s voice assistant rival to Apple’s Siri.

You can use voice, text or touch to say what you need since it understands all three. When you’re lost for words, open the camera and Bixby will search for you.

