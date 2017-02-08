Samwu backs Mashaba

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has come on board in support of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s decision to reintegrate municipal entities into the city.

Following talks about reintegrating municipal-owned entities like Pikitup, Johannesburg Water and City Power, the city of Johannesburg council approved the initiation of a process of reintegration at a council meeting held on January 26.

Samwu said when the entities were created through the Egoli 2000 project, workers had objected that it was a project to commodify public services which would lead to job losses.

“These entities are running at a far lower staff complement as compared to when they were created. Instead of improving the standards of living of our members, these entities have focused on making profits and cutting jobs,” Samwu deputy chairperson Ester Mtatyana said.

She said workers at outsourced and subcontracted companies were subjected to lower standards of living as they received lower wages and faced poor working conditions.

The city has committed to re-absorbing the entities within the next 18 months with minimal job losses.

Mashaba said he was also excited by the workers’ choice to support the council’s decision to reintegrate the entities.

“This reintegration process is a victory for workers and residents alike. The support by workers demonstrates their support for a service delivery model which will improve service quality and accountability, supports our fight against corruption and flies in the face of statements made by union officials claiming to embody the voice of the workers,” Mashaba said.

He said the city was sensitive to the concerns of those employed by entities who will be subject to this process.

“During the reintegration, we are committed to maintaining jobs for ordinary workers. We seek to only bring the existing workforce and management into the city structures so as to enhance services throughout Johannesburg,” he said.

Mashaba said the reintegration would ensure the fast tracking of service delivery, create greater efficiency and improve the quality of services provided by the city of Johannesburg.

“As we begin the 18-month process of reintegrating entities back into the city, I look forward to continued public engagements with workers and residents alike,” he said.

The city of Johannesburg owns 12 entities including City Power, the Johannesburg Development Agency, the Johannesburg Social Housing Company, Metrobus, the Johannesburg Roads Agency, Johannesburg Water, and the Johannesburg Property Company.

“Each of these municipal-owned entities has a board of directors to whom the managing directors or CEOs report. It is these boards that direct the activities of MDs or CEOs and not the city of Johannesburg,” he said.

Mashaba’s move has raised eyebrows ashe is a free market advocate and former chairperson of the Free Market Foundation which promised to dismantle waste management company Pikitup into seven segments and consider privatisation.

KUTULLO MADISHA

kutullom@thenewage.co.za